Ranveer Singh Had A "Good Day At The Office" As Gully Boy Rules Awards Night, Watch Video

Ranveer Singh seemed to have a jolly day at work as he gave his fans a glimpse of a recent award night. Ranveer Singh’s fans got a close look at this star-studded evening through an Instagram post. Read on to know more details about Ranveer Singh’s “Good day at the office”.

Ranveer’s good day at the office

Ranveer Singh is considered to be one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. The Simmba actor released only one movie in 2019 i.e. Gully Boy. Ranveer has already won several accolades for the movie. Recently, during a prestigious award function, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer won thirteen awards.

In order to celebrate the film’s success and mention the award night as a highlight of his career, Ranveer Singh gave his fans a close glimpse of the event with a BTS video. In this BTS video, Ranveer Singh gave his fans a close look at the making of dance performance at the award function and also the entire festivities of the evening.

The video starts with Ranveer Singh getting ready to perform on stage. The video then continues and shows Ranveer Singh enthralling the crowd with his performance and eventually being joined by Vicky Kaushal during his performance. The video also gives a glimpse of Gully Boy winning several awards during the award ceremony.

This BTS video also shows the camaraderie Ranveer shares with his Gully Boy co-stars Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Gully Boy also went on to bag the Best Film Award that night. The BTS video finally concludes with Ranveer Singh winning the Best Actor Award at the hands of legendary actor Madhuri Dixit. Take a look at the entire video here.

