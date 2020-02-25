Ranveer Singh Clicks Adorable Selfies With Fans During His Family Outing, See Pics

Ranveer Singh is currently among the most popular actors in the industry. Along with his performances in films, he is also known for his energy and unique fashion sense. The star never leaves a chance to make his fans happy with his gestures, which has been seen at several events. Now the Padmaavat actor has proved it once again as he took pictures with his fans. Read to know more.

Ranveer Singh makes his fans' day memorable

According to reports, Ranveer Singh was out in the city with his parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani. While he was off with his family, the Gully Boy star bumped into two of his fans. Ranveer clicked pictures with them and fulfilled their request. In one of the photos, he is seen clicking selfies with a woman and even kissing her on her forehead.

Ranveer Singh wore a white t-shirt which had a print that looked like a snake. He donned a cap which had the logo of IncInk, his independent music record label. His shades were sure to grab everyone’s attention. The pictures were posted by one of Ranveer’s fan pages, take a look at them.

Update : Ranveer Singh with Papa Bhavnani and Mumma Bhavnani spotted yesterday with a fan 💝 pic.twitter.com/Dykt81ibhF — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) February 23, 2020

PICs #2 Ranveer Singh snapped 😍



That facial hair 😌💝 pic.twitter.com/d0ogkgB04o — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) February 24, 2020

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in the much-awaited film, '83. It is a sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan. The movie is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It narrates Kapil Dev’s journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the Cricket World Cup.

Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev along with an ensemble cast. Deepika Padukone will also appear as Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia Dev. The movie has generated a huge buzz. '83 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

Image courtesy - Ranveer Singh Instagram

