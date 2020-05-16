Ranveer Singh conducts ‘good morning’ live session with fans while running on treadmill

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood stars are treating fans with several updates from their quarantine period. Among them is Ranveer Singh who often surprises fans with live session and it becomes a highlight for the day. As per reports, recently Ranveer conducted a live session with fans and began it with some positive vibes as he started the session while working out on a treadmill.

Ranveer Singh spreads positivity amid lockdown

As per reports, the actor while doing the live session can be seen doing his morning cardio on a treadmill. In the live video, Ranveer reportedly wore a black sleeveless tee and his hair is was tied in a cute fountain ponytail. As the 83 actor began his running session, he spoke to his fans and wished them Good morning. As the star worked out, his fans kept messaging in between. Even his close friends from the film fraternity like Rakul Preet Singh and Parineeti Chopra dropped in to say "Hi" to Ranveer amid the lockdown. A fanpage of actor uploaded the video on their Instagram page for other to have a look at the star and his witty one-liners.

Towards the end of the session, Ranveer reportedly checked in with the health of his fans and hoped that everyone is doing well and are spending time with their families amid the lockdown. Ranveer also reportedly asked all his fans to make the most of this time and stay safe by being at home with their loved ones. The heartthrob actor signed off by sending out love to everyone.

Ranveer who is quite active on social media these days recently shared a picture of a ''gangster'' party. In the post, fans see several iconic characters of Bollywood in their animated forms. He captioned this photo saying, "Ain’t nun but a gangsta party." In this Instagram post, fans can see several villains from Bollywood films. It includes characters like Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna, Ajay Devgn's Sultan Mirza from Once Upon a time in Mumbai, Gabbar Singh from Sholay, Kancha, played by Sunjay Dutt, from Agneepath, Ranveer Singh's Khilji from Padmavaat, and Mogambo from Mr. India. In the photo, Sultan Mirza and Khilji are 'chilling' as they watch Gabbar and Kancha arm wrestle to see who is 'Sarva shaktiman.' Mogambo, Shakal and the team cheer for the two in the background.

