Ranveer Singh Shares Intriguing 'Gansta Party' Post Amid Lockdown

Ranveer Singh is known to be quite active on social media. The Ram Leela actor recently posted a photo of a ''gangster'' party. In the post, fans see several iconic characters of Bollywood in their animated forms. Read on and try to guess as many characters as possible.

Ranveer Singh's Gansta party post

On May 11, 2020, Ranveer Singh took to his social media handle and posted an animated photo. He captioned this photo saying, "Ain’t nuin but a gangsta party." In this Instagram post, fans can see several villains from Bollywood films. It includes characters like Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna, Ajay Devgn's Sultan Mirza from Once Upon a time in Mumbai, Gabbar Singh from Sholay, Kancha, played by Sunjay Dutt, from Agneepath, Ranveer Singh's Khilji from Padmavaat, and Moogambo from Mister India.

In the photo, Sultan Mirza and Khilji are 'chilling' as they watch Gabbar and Kancha arm wrestle to see who is 'Sarva shaktiman.' Mogambo, Shakal and the team cheer for the two in the background. Here is the post by Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set for the release of his biographical sports drama '83, which is based on the life of Kapil Dev. It is directed by Kabir Khan and will also feature Deepika Padukone in the lead. Fans are highly anticipating the release of this film.

