Sahil Khattar Talks About His Comparison With Ranveer Singh And '83 Cast

Sahil Khattar is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan directorial ’83. He started his career as a radio jockey. He went on to become a TV host and also a successful YouTuber. The multi-talented artist will be seen playing the role of Syed Kirmani in Kapil Devv’s biopic ’83. Sahil Khattar recently opened up about his comparison with Ranveer Singh and his role in ’83.

Sahil Khattar is called a powerhouse of energy. During a media interaction, he talked about his experience of working with Ranveer Singh. Talking about his comparison with Ranveer Singh, he said that when he used to do content for YouTube, people used to say that his energy was like Ranveer Singh. He also said that people used to call him Ranveer Singh without a gym membership. Sahil Khattar further added that people used to call him Paajirao, since he was from Punjab and Ranveer Singh, had done the role of Baajirao.

He also talked about one of his experience while hosting YouTube fan fest. He said that instead of the popular song Tatad Tatad they had to put 'Khattar Khattar' in the song. He said that from that phase to sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, it was all like a dream for him. While praising Ranveer Singh, he said that he encouraged him to do better.

Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani

In the media interaction, Sahil Khattar also opened up about his role in the movie ’83. He said that he was hesitant to do the film initially as he felt that there are around 12-14 people in ’83 cast and what would he do in such a film. But he changed his mind after reading the script. He said that after reading the script he realised that in such a film, even if someone gets the role of a tree he should do it, because it is such a historical film.

