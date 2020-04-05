Ranveer Singh's Best Dialogues From 'Gunday' That Are Worth Remembering

Ranveer Singh is known for his flamboyant looks and infectious energy. The actor always manages to be a part of the news, either for his fashion statement or his films or even for his social media PDAs for his beau Deepika Padukone. In a career spanning less than a decade, Ranveer Singh has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his memorable films like Band Baja Baraat, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, Gully Boy and many more.

Gunday is one of those films of Ranveer Singh's career where he was widely appreciated for his chemistry with another lead character Arjun Kapoor. The film featured Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor along with Priyanka Chopra who was seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Gunday helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was based on the story about two best friends and outlaws, who fall in love with a cabaret dancer, which causes rivalry and misunderstandings between them. The movie performed moderately well at the box office. Take a look at some of the best dialogues of Ranveer Singh from the film Gunday.

Ranveer Singh’s best dialogues from Gunday

Hum gunday hai ... na aaj tak kisi ke haath aaye hai ... aur na aayenge

Agar jigar ki jagah jigar hai aur jigar mein dum hai ... toh rok le aakar

Hum toh falak ke taare the ... zameen pe aaye toh pehchaan payi, mazhab paya, rang paya, zubaan payi ... hum nikle the jannat dhoondne ... par har modh pe, har makaam pe, nafrat jung aur sarhad payi ... par apne tevar ka sikka ek din chalega zaroor ... khoon ubaal marega zamana badlega zaroor ... khud ko buland karenge ... rab ke bandhe hai hum ... gunday the, gunday hai, gunday rahenge hum

Hum gunday hai ... ek baar jiske saath jee liye ... marte bhi ussi ke saath hai

Main tujhe cheer ke rakh doonga ... aur is baat pe mere dost angootha lagva le

Also Read| Fun facts & trivia about Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'

Also Read| Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh's songs that prove their sizzling chemistry; see list

Ho aap vardi waale ... par aapke tevar hai gundo waale

Hum poore Calcutta ke ... poora Calcutta hamara

Boldo usse, main usse bada gunda hoon

Also Read| Ranveer SIngh's film 'Lootera' had THESE memorable dialogues in it

Also Read| Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pledge to donate to PM CARES Fund

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.