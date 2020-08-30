Did You Know Ranveer Singh's 'Bajirao Mastani' Song 'Gajanana' Holds A Guinness Record?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani emerged to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. Along with it, the songs of the film were also highly appreciated by the audiences as it aptly portrayed the narrative of the film. But do you know that one of the songs from Bajirao Mastani created a ground-breaking record and was mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records? Read on to know more about it.

Gajanana mentioned in Guinness Book of World Records

While launching the first song of the film, Gajanana, the makers and the lead actors opted for a different way. Gajanana’s launch was held at Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi Stadium in Pune. The song launch saw a record for the largest formation of Lord Ganesh. Over 5000 student volunteers across India, who had gathered together created a massive 194-foot version of the holy deity. It was the largest mosaic of Lord Ganesha’s idol ever formed and was mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records for the same.

Dedicated to the averter of obstacles and the lord of wisdom and intellect, Gajanana is a sacred prayer from Bajirao Mastani. Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, the lyrics of the song was penned by Prashant Ingole. The inspiring song was composed by the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself and showcased Peshwa Bajirao paying respect to the lord by doing his puja. Meanwhile, Mastani is attacked inside her Mahal.

About Bajirao Mastani

Released in 2015, Bajirao Mastani is an epic historical romance film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Jointly produced by SLB and Eros International, the film features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie narrates the story of the Marathi Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani, the princess of Bundelkhand.

Made on a budget of Rs. 145 crores, Bajirao Mastani was one of the most expensive Hindi films. Upon its release, it went on to collect Rs. 356 crores at the cinema houses, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all the time. Watch the trailer of the film here:

