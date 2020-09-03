Hardik Pandya Hits Big In The Nets, Ranveer Singh & Natasa Stankovic Have Same Reaction

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) training ahead of the IPL 2020. After spending their initial few days in self-isolation, the Mumbai Indians players have begun training outdoors within the IPL 2020 bio-secure bubble. Sharing an update with his fans on the same, Hardik Pandya shared a picture of himself practising, which attracted the attention of wife Natasa Stankovic as well as popular actor Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Posts Sweet Picture With Daughter From Abu Dhabi

Hardik Pandya shares Mumbai Indians practice picture

Taking to social media, Hardik Pandya shared a picture of himself practising in the nets. In the picture, the all-rounder is seen batting, as the clip captures Hardik Pandya’s stance after he hits an aerial shot. In the background, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene is also seen following the trajectory of the ball, as he looks up to the sky.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Introduces Unique Contact Tracing Electronic Badges For All Bio-bubble Members?

Sharing the picture, Hardik Pandya cheekily suggested that he thinks even Mahela Jayawardene liked the shot, as he used a wink emoji. After Hardik Pandya posted the picture, his wife Natasa Stankovic reacted to it, as she used a fire emoji to express her satisfaction. Actor Ranveer Singh noticed the picture as well, using emojis as well to give his seal of approval to the shot.

Ranveer Singh is regularly seen commenting on cricketers' posts. Last month, when Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul had posted a picture of himself batting in the nets, Ranveer Singh had comically said that the player’s batting style was ‘kadak’ (solid). Several fans also tweeted their reactions to Hardik Pandya’s big hit.

Many fans appealed to the cricketer to help Mumbai Indians win their fifth IPL title this season. Other fans wished the cricketer as well, as they predicted that Hardik Pandya will be the best player of the IPL 2020.

Pandya is back faad Dena baba ess bar sabki 🤟🤝 — harshit Jain (@harshit89466394) September 2, 2020

Hardik you really smashed this all the way from UAE to Mumbai😂 — Shivansh (@ShivanshKapoorr) September 2, 2020

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's Abs Floors Netizens As Mumbai Indians Star Prepares For IPL 2020

"More excited than nervous”: Hardik Pandya on IPL 2020

Speaking to ANI, the Mumbai Indians cricketer had talked about how he feels returning after a long injury lay off. The 26-year-old was out of action for a long time with a back injury, having undergone surgery to rectify the same after the 2019 World Cup. Hardik Pandya admitted that he was more excited than nervous about the IPL 2020 because he has been training for 10 months.

In light of several CSK members testing positive for COVID-19, Hardik Pandya called on everyone to keep listening to health professionals and follow the bio-bubble guidelines. The cricketer also touched upon the topic of the IPL 2020 being played without fans. Hardik Pandya said that all the cricketers have played Ranji Trophy matches and the experience of playing T20 cricket without fans will be similar to that.

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic Reveals Son's Name As He Completes One Month; Hardik Pandya Drops Comment

Image Courtesy: Hardik Pandya Instagram