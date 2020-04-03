Ranveer Singh Shares Pic With Alia, Taapsee, Bhumi; Deepika Calls Him 'the Cutest'

Ranveer Singh is quite active on social media. The actor has recently been seen posting several pictures from his quarantine moments with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The two are also seen indulging in some cute banter on social media. And their cute banter over this picture is unmissable.

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram to share a cover of a magazine where he can be seen posing alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. Along with the picture, Ranveer captioned the picture calling it ‘’Smashing.” Check out the picture here.

As soon as Ranveer Singh posted the picture, many of his fans and friends went on to comment congratulating the winners of this year. While others were praising their looks and glamourous avatar. But seems like Deepika Padukone could not handle the cuteness of her husband and that's why, she forgot to notice the rest. Deepika Padukone went on to share a cute comment calling Ranveer Singh “The cutest.” Check out Deepika Padukone’s comment on Ranveer Singh’s post.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are showing fans their off-screen chemistry as they are seen posting several pictures on Instagram. Deepika Padukone recently shared a picture where she has been labelling her household equipment also went on to label Ranveer Singh with the title ‘Husband.’ Check out the picture below.

