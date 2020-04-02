Deepika Padukone Takes Lockdown Productivity Further, Ends Up Labeling Ranveer 'husband'

Deepika Padukone has been giving her fans a treat every now and then amid the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak as she updates her social media account with sneak-peeks into her activities while home-bound. The Om Shanti Om actor has shared episodic anecdotes from her life under lockdown with extremely hilarious and relatable captions to go with the photos on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the actor shared a picture of her label maker as she spent time labelling the pulses and groceries in the kitchen while she called herself a 'wannabe Marie Kondo'. However, earlier on Thursday, Deepika posted yet another adorably cute yet funny picture where she has put the label of 'husband' on Ranveer Singh who can be seen deep in slumber.

Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone had the most hilarious comment for the post as she said, "Best episode so far. Scriptwriter deserves 👏🏽". The Padmaavat star has recently revealed through her interaction with a local daily that her husband Ranveer Singh was the easiest person to be with during the lockdown. She revealed that the Band Baaja Baaraat actor sleeps for almost 20 hours in the day while at home which gives her ample time to do household chores. She also said that they spend time watching movies, eating and exercising amid the lockdown.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

The actor will be seen next in the Kabir Khan directorial '83 which details the journey of the Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev as he drove the Indian cricket team to its historic victory at the World Cup in 1983. Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev who will be played by her husband Ranveer Singh.

The actor will be seen in a yet-untitled low story along with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. She is also scheduled to feature in the official Hindi remake of the iconic Hollywood film The Intern along with Hum Tum actor Rishi Kapoor.

