Ranveer Singh Spotted Shooting For 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' In Gujarat; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted in Gujarat while shooting for his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Check out the videos and pictures of the star here.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
ranveer singh

Videos of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shooting for his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar have surfaced online. Ranveer Singh, who is currently promoting his spots biography film ’83, is seen on the streets of Gujarat where he is currently shooting for his next film. It has been revealed that Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati man for the film. Check out the videos and pictures here.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Jets Off To Gujarat To Complete Shooting Of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer Singh's movies

In the videos that went viral on social media, Ranveer Singh is seen getting down from a car and getting on a scooter while going to the location of the set. As he passes by, many fans of the actor are seen calling out for him. Ranveer Singh is seen waving at his fans while he passes the, in a picture, Ranveer Singh is seen in a car at Idar Gadh, Gujarat.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's First Look Of Jayeshbhai Jordaar Revealed, Fans Compliment His Versatility

He is seen wearing an ochre-colored button-down shirt along with a pair of black coloured pants. Ranveer Singh along with the cast and crew of the upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar are in Idar, a place in Gujarat. Many fans of the star have recorded videos of him passing through the streets of Gujarat.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks the directorial debut of writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The film is considered to be a hilarious entertainer. Actor Shalini Pandey is making her Bollywood debut with the film. The film also casts Boman Irani in the role of Ranveer Singh’s father. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is produced by Yash Raj Films, while a release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Takes A Ride On A Scooter While Shooting For Jayeshbhai Jordaar In Gujarat

 

 

