Ranveer Singh Unveils Poster Of Dhairya Karwa As 'babyface Assassin' Ravi Shastri In '83

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to play the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film ‘83. The actor has been sharing the first looks of the characters from his upcoming film on his Instagram account. Actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday posted a new character poster featuring actor Dhairya Karwa as former cricketer Ravi Shastri of the upcoming film ‘83. Check out the look of the actor here.

Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri

In the post, Ranveer Singh calls the former cricketer ‘babyface assassin’. He mentions that Ravi Shastri was the youngest in the team when he helped the team win the World Cup in 1983. In the poster, the ‘flamboyant all-rounder’ is seen striking a bowling pose while wearing the white and blue coloured jersey.

Ravi Shastri was just 21 years of age when he played a pivotal role in helping the Indian cricket team take home the World Cup trophy in 1983. He also came to be known as 'The Champion of Champions', after his phenomenal performance. He is now the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

About the movie

’83 is an upcoming sports biography directed by Kabir Khan. The movie is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. The plot of the film revolves around Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the Indian national cricket team and won the World Cup. Joining the actors in the film are Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil. Actress Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo, playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife. ‘83 is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The film is expected to release in three languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. ’83 movie will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

