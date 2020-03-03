Ranveer Singh's Highest-rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes; Check List

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest Bollywood actors. The star is well-known for his powerful performances in his popular movies. Ranveer Singh is also one of the highest-paid actors in the country, who has won a number of popular awards for her stellar performances, including three Filmfare Awards. The quality of work that Ranveer does is evident from these high rating which his movies have received on Rotten Tomatoes. Have a look:

Top Five highest-rated Ranveer Singh films on Rotten tomatoes

Gully Boy

Gully Boy was a Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, released on February 14, 2019. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles and Gully Boy was also one of the best films of Ranveer Singh’s acting career. Ranveer plays the role of a local rapper named Murad with Siddhant Chaturvedi named MC Sher. Gully Boy earned the highest score of 95% on the Tomatometer of Rotten Tomatoes.

Gunday

Gunday starred Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. It was released in the year 2014. Gunday movie has 69% score on the Tomatometer of Rotten Tomatoes. The action thriller revolves around the story of childhood friends Bikram and Bala who seek to gain control over the coal mafia. It was one of the most-loved duos at that time.

Ladies V/S Ricky Bahl

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was a Maneesh Sharma’s directorial. This film, produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films starred Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles along with other stars like Dipannita Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Parineeti Chopra. Ranveer Singh received praise for his performance in the movie and the movie also managed to score 67% on Tomatometer of Rotten Tomatoes.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani also achieved a score of 65% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial and featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The movie showcases the love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani, a warrior princess. Bajirao Mastani was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s second movie collaboration together.

