Ranveer Singh Films Where He Was NOT A Solo Lead; See Full List

Ranveer Singh has been part of several hits like Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani and more. Out of his major projects, many of Ranveer Singh’s movies are multi-starrer. These roles in Ranveer Singh's movies are pivotal to the storyline. Here is a list of Ranveer Singh’s movies which have leads other than Ranveer. Some of the films are releasing in the coming year.

Padmaavat

Out of all Ranveer Singh's movies, his character in Padmaavat is still remembered. Ranveer Singh's movies have done well, however, this one film is a critically acclaimed one. However, unlike his previous ventures, he played a lead antagonist in the film. Shahid Kapoor was the lead protagonist in Padmaavat.

Sooryavanshi

The makers of Sooryavanshi recently released the trailer of the film and fans cannot keep calm. The lead is Akshay Kumar in the cop drama, however, Ranveer Singh has an important role in the climax of the film. This is another crime-thriller action drama directed by Rohit Shetty.

Gunday

Ranveer Singh co-starred alongside Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in this film. Gunday is the story of friends turned foes owing to the entry of a girl in their life. Gunday's love story set in Calcutta. The movie was a multi-starrer released back in 2014. Gunday was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakane Do is another multi-lead in the list of Ranveer Singh's movies. It also starred Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Rahul Bose and female leads like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and more apart from Ranveer Singh. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar and released back in 2015. Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Kabir Mehra, who falls in love with a girl who is below his financial standard.

Takht

The multi-starrer film is scheduled to release around December 2021 and is one of upcoming Ranveer Singh’s movies. It will also stars Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and some prominent female actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and more. The film is called ‘most ambitious’ project by Karan Johar with the extensive cast and storyline.

