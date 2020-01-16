Ranveer Singh Shares First Look Of Dinker Sharma As Kirti Azad In '83

Actor Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the movie ‘83. Ranveer Singh has been sharing the first looks of the characters from his upcoming film on his social media account. He recently took to his Instagram and shared a look of Dinker Sharma who plays the role of Kirti Azad. Check out the look of the actor here.

Dinker Sharma as Kirit Azad

In the character look reveal, Dinker Sharma is seen wearing the white coloured jersey and striking a balling pose. Ranveer Singh captioned the post with a simple 'SABSE SHARARTI' (sic). Kirti Azad was an off-spinner in the Indian cricket team of 1983. He was a right-hand batsman and was pivotal in helping India win the World Cup in 1983. He was credited for his contribution during the semi-finale of the tournament against England. Netizens have complimented the look and left many fire emojis on the photo. They also said that they cannot wait for the movie to release. Many congratulated Ranveer Singh as well as the entire team of ‘83 for the movie.

About ‘83

’83 is an upcoming sports biography directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk. The movie casts Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The plot of the film- ‘83 revolves around Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. ‘83 is produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is expected to release in three languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. ’83 is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

