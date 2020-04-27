When Ranveer Singh Exemplified 'moving On Healthily' In A Throwback Interview

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Having done a fabulous job at playing characters like Alaudin Khilji, Simmba, Murad and many more, Ranveer has successfully created a place for himself in the heart of the audience. Ranveer Singh set foot into the Bollywood industry with Maneesh Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), alongside Anushka Sharma, and hasn’t looked back since. There is no secret that the actor was once in a relationship with Anushka Sharma. During a throwback interview, Ranveer Singh exemplified moving on healthily. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | When Ranveer Singh Ditched Quirky Fashion And Sported Simple, Elegant Looks

Ranveer Singh exemplifies moving on healthily

The romance between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma started to brew on the sets of Band Baaja Baraat. However, the love story ended abruptly, as the two are now happily married to other celebrities. Anushka Sharma found love in Virat Kohli and the two got married in 2017. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh found his love in Deepika Padukone and the two tied the knot in 2018, after being in a relationship for six years.

Also Read | When Ranveer Singh Said, 'It's A Miracle I Became An Actor'

Anushka Sharma was one of the first celebrities from Bollywood to wish Ranveer and Deepika a happy married life ahead. Posting an adorable picture of the couple, Anushka said “Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club.” Anushka Sharma also gracefully attended their reception along with husband Virat Kohli, to congratulate the couple. When asked about his thoughts on Anushka Sharma attending his wedding reception, Ranveer Singh said that it was very warm and really lovely. It was very significant and special for Ranveer that Anushka attended his wedding, revealed Ranveer.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh With Poker Face In Stylish Designer Outfits Will Get His Fans Drooling

Back in the days when Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma had just broken up, Ranveer said that he missed her tremendously and that she is full of love. Too many people have misunderstood her. Too many people just don't get where she is coming from and the kind of person that she is, Ranveer had added. He further went on to say that she is one of the purest and honest people he has ever met and that he has met a few people who have nothing but purity in their heart and soul, and Anushka is one of them. He also revealed that he gets very angry when he reads negative articles about her. It infuriates him more than his own negative articles, said Ranveer Singh.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Healthy Diet Plan Costs A Fortune

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma have worked in three movies together. Band Baaja Baraat (2010) was the first time the two were seen on-screen together. The movie also marks as Ranveer Singh's debut in the Bollywood industry. Immediately after that, the two were again seen together in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Ranveer and Anushka were last seen together in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.