Ranveer Singh Finds Stardom To Be Very Empowering; Read To Know Why

Ranveer Singh, in one of his interviews with an entertainment portal, spoke about his life, journey, stardom, and more. The actor revealed that stardom is quite empowering. Ranveer's answers to this and many other questions have left his fans intrigued. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

READ:'9 Minutes For India': Akshay, Kangana, Ranveer-Deepika, Anil Light Diya Against COVID-19

Ranveer Singh finds stardom to be empowering, here is why

READ:Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Songs That Are A Must-have In Your Playlist

READ:When Ranveer Singh Talked About His Sartorial Choices Being Influenced By Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh, when asked about stardom and what it means to him, he spoke on a variety of subjects. He enlightened his fans and viewers of him always wanting to be a performer and stardom being a by-product of it. The Gully Boy actor said that youngsters came to him seeking advice. Ranveer spoke of him cross-questioning them and asking them if they were passionate about acting or attracted to the glam and stardom.

READ:#BTS To Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Brewing Romance On The Sets Of 'Ram Leela'

Singh added that stardom feels empowering to him and he thinks he has the ability to spread smiles and comes with a huge responsibility. Ranveer also talked about there being many negative sides and aspects as well. He said he felt the positive upsides however compensate for the negative sides and one learns to choose their path as they walk ahead.

The Padmaavat actor also spoke about reaching his level of fame and the difficulties that come with it and having to overcome many obstacles on his way. Singh further spoke about his fond memories where he did not know if he would ever get a callback or get his break. Singh talked about him facing disappointments, humiliation, rejection, and several other issues.

He unveiled to his viewers the importance of finding something to go on in life and get past the many hurdles and disappointments. Ranveer Singh gave hope to his fans and viewers and told them if they are good and persistent then they shall surely reach where they desire.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.