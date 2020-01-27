Ranveer Singh Gets 'maroon'-ed In His ₹32,000 Beyoncé's Adidas Collaboration Look

Ranveer Singh seems to have taken the responsibility of being the most up-to-date celebrity with reference to fashion trends in Bollywood. Ranveer is known for grabbing headlines for his outfits and his dynamic energy in public.

His recent airport look, just like his other looks, grabbed much attention. However, the price of Ranveer Singh's latest airport look is sure to grab your attention as well.

Ranveer Singh rocks in Beyoncé's collection

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in a maroon jumpsuit, maroon beanie cap, an orange fanny pack and sunglasses. His shoes also matched his outfit.

The entire look is from the all-new Adidas x IVY PARK collection by American R&B singer Beyoncé. The collection is named after her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The cost of this airport look is beyond any expectations. According to an article in a leading daily, the maroon jumpsuit costs $126, which is close to ₹9000. The Ultra Boost shoes that Ranveer paired with his outfit are of $199, which comes up to over ₹14,000. The beanie cap is for $25, i.e. close to ₹1700.

The Adidas fanny pack costs about $28, which is over ₹2000. Finally, the sunglasses, completing the orange and maroon tones of the look, cost $75, which is over ₹5000. In total, Ranveer Singh's Beyoncé airport look costs over ₹ 32,000.

In other news, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the promotions of '83, a biopic on the World Cup of 1983, in which he plays the role of the Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan. It will be released on April 10, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani & Beyoncé Instagram

