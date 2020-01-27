Ranveer Singh Says That THIS '83 Co-star Has The Best Sense Of Humour

The film ‘83 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. On January 26, 2020, the first poster of the film was released in Chennai in the presence of Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev, director Kabir Khan and the other stars of the film. While the ensemble cast was heading to the function in a bus, Ranveer Singh went LIVE and showed how much fun the actor turned cricketers had. While doing this Ranveer appreciated one of his co-stars. Take a look at what Ranveer had to say.

Ranveer Singh speaks on his '83 co-star Sahil Khatter and his sense of humour

While heading to the program, Ranveer Singh went live and spoke about YouTuber, anchor, host and actor Sahil Khatter. Sahil will be seen filling the shoes of the legendary wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani in ’83 the movie. While on the bus, Sahil was seen entertaining the whole cast of the film. After Sahil Khatter entertained everyone, Ranveer Singh went LIVE and took this opportunity to reveal things about his co-stars to the netizens in a witty way.

While Ranveer was doing this Sahil Khatter added to the fun and was giving funny one-liners in between what Ranveer was saying. All the one-liners Sahil was using were entertaining and were liked by the cast present on the bus. Ranveer also commented on Sahil by saying that Sahil Khatter has the greatest sense of humour.

(Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram)

