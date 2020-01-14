Netflix Dominates Oscar 2020 Nominations; Beats Disney-Fox And Sony

Last year, one of the most critically acclaimed directors of Hollywood wanted to ban Netflix from Oscar awards. Reportedly, Steven Spielberg was seen saying that the Academy Awards should change their rules, as according to the rules, any film that has completed a week in the theatres can be nominated at Oscars.

Netflix apparently took this as a challenge and now, it is dominating Oscars in 2020. Read on to know more about Netflix’s domination at the Oscar 2020 nominations.

Netflix Dominates Oscar Nominations Beating All Studios

This year, the 13-years-old streaming giant Netflix, which ventured into film distribution just 4 years ago, has achieved a great feat as it dominated Oscar 2020 nominations, leaving all the other established film distributors behind, which included Disney-Fox, Sony, and Neon.

Netflix claimed a total of 24 Oscar nominations on Monday morning. Majority of which came from Martin Scorsese’s gangster flick The Irishman, which garnered a total of 10 nominations. Marriage Story, which was screened at the historic Paris theatre, also nabbed six nominations.

Disney managed to grab the second place, with major assistance from its newly purchased 21st Century Fox, as the now-joint studio grabbed a total of 23 nominations. Its Jojo Rabbit earned six nominations.

The third spot was taken by Sony, for which the credit should go to Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as it managed to earn 10 nominations. Sony had garnered a total of 20 nominations.

Among independent distributors, Neon had the biggest showing Monday with eight nominations, six of which came from Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean flick Parasite, which earned nominations both for Best Picture and Best International Film.

From the Spielberg-Netflix controversy to the 2020 Oscar nominations, Netflix has come a long way, in a very short period of time. It left legacy distributors like Disney and Sony behind, after just four years of run in this venture. It has now turned into a gargantuan streaming service and is all set for winning a majority of the Oscar awards.

