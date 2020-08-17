Ranveer Singh Hilariously Re-enacted 'DDLJ' Scene With Arjun Kapoor In 4 Different Styles

In the year 2016, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor played the role of entertaining hosts at the IIFA Awards Ceremony. The dynamic duo, who are quite popular both on and off-screen for their adorable bromance, did a splendid job as the anchors at the popular International award show.

However, one sequence where Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor re-enacted the iconic DDLJ train scene, just stole the show. Both the superstars re-enacted the DDLJ climax scenes in four different styles packed with funny antics and hilarious dialogues. Take a look at the video, featuring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor and, see how they made the audience laugh their hearts out with their extravaganza.

Ranveer Singh Re-enacts DDLJ Train Scene With Arjun Kapoor in 4 ways

Ayushmann Khurrana who was narrating the scenes to the audience titled every re-enactment by Ranveer Singh and Arjun as per the gag script. The Bala actor attached each title to a popular Bollywood filmmaker's style of moviemaking. Which basically means, how Raj, Simran, and Bauji would have performed the train scene if DDLJ was helmed by them. Take a look at all the titles, and names of the directors Ayushmann announced and how Ranveer and Arjun aced every single one-

"Any Rajkumar Can Be A Jackson- In Prabhu Deva's Style"

This was the most hysterically funny re-enactment out all. Wherein both Simran and Bauji are dancing and saying their lines. Ranveer Singh was dressed as Simran in a golden lehenga with a long hair wig. Whereas, Arjun Kapoor looked a super-young as bauji in the funny act. The audience cracked up laughing as soon as the Gunday actors enthralled their performance on the IIFA stage. They re-enacted the DDLJ climax scene in the most amusing way.

"DDLJ In Karan Johar's Style"

Ranveer Singh can definitely play a superlative Dharma heroine, and actor proved it with his miraculously funny display on the IIFA stage. Ranveer Singh played Simran as a spoilt rich brat, whereas Arjun Kapoor his filthy rich father. The modern brand-cautious father-daughter duo managed to tickle the funny bone of every spectator in the audience. Do not fail to notice Simran's branded bag and Bauji's pink scarf in this re-enactment.

"DDLJ In The Style Of Abbas Mastan titled as Race Dilwalon Ki"

Another re-enactment was that of DDJL in Abbas Mastan's Race film series kind of fashion. Wherein nobody understands who is the real Raj, Simran and Bauji and the story has a plethora of twists and turns. A complicated story, with hilarious performances by Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Not to miss the part in the video, where the train also transforms into a bus.

"Gangs Of DilwalePur In Anurag Kashay's Style"

The last re-enactment was that of Simran, Bauji and Raj in that of an Anurag Kashyap movie. Anchored in Bihar, both the Finding Fanny actors delivered their lines in Bihari language in a rib-tickling manner. Where all the characters die in the end by bombarding each other with bullet shots. Overall the team of Ranveer and Arjun put up a great show for the viewers.

