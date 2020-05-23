Sonu Sood assures help to stranded Twitter users, memes hailing his efforts go viral

With three extensions to the lockdown, numerous people have been keen to go back to their homes in other cities of the country. Visuals of people walking alone, or with their families, friends or in groups from one city to another has been constant during the lockdown. While state governments have been taking efforts to help the migrants go back home, some have personally taken up the mantle of their safe return.

Sonu Sood has been making headlines for arranging buses for those who wish to go back to their hometown. The actor arranged buses to states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with the required permissions. The notable bit is that the the Happy New Year star is not done yet, and is continuing to do so on a regular basis.

The one’s who made our homes, they deserve to be sent to their homes safely. This is the least we can do bhai ❣️🙏 https://t.co/4LDfJ4rA4s — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 16, 2020

Pictures and videos of Sonu seeing off the travellers have been going viral on social media with even celebrities hailing him for his efforts. In a commendable gesture, Sonu has also been replying to those who have tweeting to him. Not just has the actor been consoling them and assuring them that he will help them go back home soon, he has been urging them to send the details on email. To those who shared their mothers’ worries, he wrote that they will reunite and have her food soon, while assuring them of buses to areas like Gonda and Darbhanga.

Pls ask them to mail with details on migrantcare@neoorbit.in https://t.co/ugmIY7Mzw4 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 19, 2020

Tell mom not to cry.. you will hug her soon. 🙏 https://t.co/eCotmc2KQW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 18, 2020

Had promised you yesterday that I will make u meet your mom so had to do it ❣️ माँ के हाथ का आलू पराँठा उधार रहा भाई। Safe travels. 🤗 https://t.co/fdJW5eaExp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 20, 2020

You will reach your homes I promise. Kindly share your numbers pls. https://t.co/ZT2JemhCjq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 20, 2020

Kuch nahi hoga tujhe mere bhai. Tu ghar jayega.. aaj❣️ https://t.co/7Vvb7SqZgD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 22, 2020

भई चक्कर लगाना बंद करो और Relax करो। दो दिन में बिहार में अपने घर का पानी पियोगे। details भेजो❣️ https://t.co/Ygne5gPuGz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 22, 2020

Tell your mom you are seeing her soon ❣️ https://t.co/DlC4lubhc0 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 18, 2020

As per reports, after sending 350 migrants to Karnataka, Sonu arranged for the journey of 400 people to UP and Bihar.

Memes to hail his efforts also went viral. Sonu also responded to them, like his own with Tamannah Bhatia, and others from stills of Raazi, Mumnnabhai MBBS, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali and another where superheroes are bowing down for him.

Here are the memes

Thanks for these encouraging lines dear❣️🙏 https://t.co/BJ51fjQ09c — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 20, 2020

Celebrities like Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Farah Khan and many others had lauded him for his gesture. Earlier, Sonu had also made headlines for offering his six-storey Mumbai hotel as a quarantine facility and for providing food to those fasting during Ramadan.

