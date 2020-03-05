Ranveer Singh Is A Sports Lover And These Photos Are Proof

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. But before his big debut in the industry, the actor wanted to be a professional cricket player.

Ranveer Singh, however, could not succeed in the field. He revealed in an interview that he once got rejected by the 1983 World Cup Winning Cricketer Mohinder Amarnath. The actor also confessed that it was a good thing that the ex-cricketer rejected him or else he would not have been an actor today. But who would have guessed that his life would come in full circle where he would get to play the 1983 World Cup Winning Captain, Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh may be a cricket lover but the actor is also a fan of another sport. The Padmaavat actor loves football and is a big supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. During the shoot for his film '83 in London, Singh managed to scoop up some time from his schedule and went on to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match. He also took to his social media to share a picture from the stadium.

While he makes time for his football matches, the actor also loves being a part of the Cricket fandom. He also made an appearance during one of the World Cup matches of India to cheer the team on. He also posted a series of pictures from the time he visited the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next '83. Starring alongside wife Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, and more. Based on the 1983 World Cup win, the film is set to release on April 10, 2020. Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and is a part of Takht.

