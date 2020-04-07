Ranveer Singh Is A Total Cricket Fanboy And These Pictures Are Proof

Ranveer Singh is known for his stellar performances and unique fashion sense. He marked his debut in the Hindi film industry with Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. Singh refused to look back since then and worked in incredible flicks.

Ranveer Singh is quite popular on social media. He actively shares content on Instagram and garners numerous comments and likes. Singh’s social media is proof that he is a hardcore cricket fanboy. Therefore, we have compiled some of Ranveer Singh’s photos that showcase his love for the game:

Ranveer Singh’s photos which prove that he is a cricket fanboy

1. Photos with the cricket stars

During the filming of his upcoming film ’83, Ranveer Singh clicked numerous photos with cricket stars. He also visited the stadium and spent a gala time with most of them. Have a look at his photos.

2. The one with the cricket gods

Besides clicking snaps with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh also shared pictures with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Moreover, he shared photos with the 'God of off-side' Saurav Ganguly and one of the most destructive batsmen in history, Virender Sehwag. He also clicked photos with the little master Sunil Gavaskar. Moreover, who can forget the legend Kapil Dev?

Also read: Ranveer Singh Finds Stardom To Be Very Empowering; Read To Know Why

Also read: Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here

Also read: Ranveer Singh's Most Memorable Rapid-fire Answers You Must Check Out

Also read: Deepika Padukone Reveals Ranveer Complains She Can't Sit Still, Calls Her ‘phat-phat'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.