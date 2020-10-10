Ranveer Singh Breaking His Twitter Silence And Other Top Entertainment Stories; List Here

From Ranveer Singh breaking his Twitter silence to fans noticing a scene from Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb that is similar to Ashutosh Rana's Sangharsh, here are the top entertainment stories for the day. Take a look.

Ranveer Singh breaks Twitter silence

Ranveer Singh finally broke his Twitter silence. The actor had not posted on the micro-blogging site for over four months. His last post was on the day actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away as he posted a picture of him with a broken-heart emoji. Ranveer ended his Twitter break as he reshared a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Laxxmi Bomb trailer end scene called rip-off from Ashutosh Rana’s Sangharsh

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb was released yesterday on October 9, 2020. The trailer has a sequence in the end where Akshay Kumar's character screams, netizens are comparing this sequence to that done by Ashutosh Rana in the movie Sangharsh.

Sidharth Malhotra to start initiatives to help small vendors

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was quite moved by the ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ viral video and how it helped the vendor in these tough times. Malhotra, in a conversation with Mid-day, said that he will be starting a social media campaign to put the spotlight on other such small businesses. His idea will involve helping one small vendor across the city every week.

Taapsee Pannu shares picture from vacay at the Maldives

Taapsee Pannu is vacationing in the Maldives and she has uploaded a picture on her Instagram today morning, October 10, 2020. Her caption spoke about wishing the 'bad times to go away'. She mentioned – “I wish I could caption it as, ringing in the new year, but considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say…Ringing out the bad times!”

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey’s Khaali Peeli to release in theatres

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey starrer Khaali Peeli to release in theatres on October 16 as soon as the theatres re-open. The movie will be the first release in theatres after a long break due to the COVID–19 lockdown. The film had also released on a pay-per-view basis through the platform Zee Plex on October 2.

