Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Actors Who Have Mastered Regional Accents

Bollywood offers some impeccable performances by actors who never fail to showcase their versatility. These actors often have the need to push themselves out of their comfort zone to essay some complexed characters. There are some actors who have portrayed some characters ranging from diverse languages and culture. Being unaware of the linguistic accuracy, they usually have to prep hard to master the regional language of their characters. However, some Bollywood actors have previously aced up in mastering the regional language. These actors effortlessly have sunk deep into the skin of their character by getting their hold correct over the other regional languages. Let us look at some of the actors who are great at picking up regional accents and languages for their films.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is inevitably the epitome of versatility. The actor has time and again portrayed characters belonging to diverse cultures and languages. He had managed to ace the Gujarati language for the film Ram Leela. But he managed to stun his fans when he slayed the fluent Maharashtrian accent in the film Bajirao Mastani where he played the role of Peshwa Baji Rao.

Paresh Rawal

The actor remains an inspiration for many in the Bollywood film industry. He has time and again delivered many iconic performances in the industry which has struck a positive chord with the fans. However, the Hera Pheri actor is also known for his negative roles in the Telugu film industry. He had mastered the South Indian accent for his popular South films like Kshaha Kshanam, Rikshavodu and Shankar Dada MBBS.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka is known for getting into the skin of the character with each of her roles. The actor is extremely versatile and has also portrayed 12 different characters in films like What's Your Rashee. But she is also known for picking up regional accents in an affluent manner for her roles. She essayed the Maharashtrian character of Kashi Bai in the film Bajirao Mastani as if it was a child's play.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is fast emerging as one of the most popular gen-next celebs. She is also experimenting with her characters in her films. Her latest film Panipat sees her playing a Maharashtrian character, Parvati Bai. The actor has nailed the Marathi accent and get-up and is reportedly receiving a lot of praises for her act in the movie.

