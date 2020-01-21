Ranveer Singh Is Giving 'Husband Goals' To Everyone With THIS Adorable Comment

Ranveer Singh tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in 2018 and since then they have been shelling out couple goals to fans. The '83 actor has always been a rock-solid support system in Deepika Padukone's life. The power-duo is all set to shine their magic on the silver screen with the upcoming film, '83.

Ranveer Singh is proud of Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone recently bagged the Crystal Award 2020 at Davos during the World Economic Forum. Padukone shared the pictures of the same on her social media. Many fans dropped in congratulatory messages for the actor on her achievement.

However, one particular person stood out from the rest. Deepika Padukone’s husband dropped a comment under her post exclaiming how happy he was with the news. He also said that he is very proud of her.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s post here:

Here is Ranveer Singh’s comment:

Ranveer Singh has always been there for his wife including the time when she was battling mental illnesses. The ’83 actor never leaves any stone unturned when it comes to talking about his wife and her skills. Be it for promoting her film or accompanying her to events, Ranveer Singh is shelling out #HusbandGoals to many.

On the professional front

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ’83. Singh will be seen donning the role of ex Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The film revolves around Kapil Dev’s journey in cricket and the iconic 1983 World Cup win. Directed by Kabir Khan, the films also stars his wife Deepika Padukone along with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, and Sahil Khattar. ’83 is all set to release on April 10, 2020.

