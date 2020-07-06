Ranveer Singh's birthday: Nimrat Kaur, Bhumi Pednekar, Kubbra Sait pen beautiful wishes

As Bollywood’s powerhouse actor Ranveer Singh tuns a year older on July 6, scores of his friends from the fraternity blessed the actor with their special wishes. The actor who enjoys a massive fan following was flooded with wishes from several celebs like Nimrat Kaur, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kubbra Sait. The stars penned beautiful wishes along with some throwback pictures of the actor on the joyous day.

Bollywood stars extend birthday wishes to Ranveer Singh

Nimrat Kaur shared a throwback monochrome picture of the birthday boy on Twitter while extending her best wishes. While captioning the post, the Airlift actress showered Ranveer with her blessings and wishes for a healthy and safe life ahead. She even wrote that all his fans are eagerly waiting to watch the blinding brilliance back at the movies soon.

Read: Ranveer Singh Quiz: Find Out If You Are Ram, Bittoo Sharma, Ricky Bahl Or Murad Ahmed

Read: Anisha Padukone's 'shuddh Desi' Wishes On 'jijaji' Ranveer Singh's Birthday Are Unmissable

Happiest birthday best guy!!! May this be the year of your dreams and ours with your blinding brilliance back at the movies soon!! You’re it @RanveerOfficial. Have a raging, beautiful, massive day, year, decade!! ♥ï¸ðŸŒˆðŸŽ‚ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ðŸŽˆðŸ¥³ #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/wjc9wXz7VH — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 5, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar shared a throwback video from an award function where she can be seen grooving with the birthday boy on iconic song Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re. While dancing Bhumi and Ranveer can be seen holding their trophies in their hand sand celebrating the moment by dancing. While captioning the post on her Instagram story, Bhumi wrote, “Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh. Kya Bolti Public. Ranveer Singh, you are all heart and bahut hard.”

Sacred Games fame star Kubbra Sait also shared a throwback monochrome picture of the actor while penning a long note for the ace actor. Kubbra called Ranveer a “magic child” and also wrote that he is her favourite human spirit. In her adorable wishes, Kubra wrote that when the world starts to spin on its wheels again and will yet again party and celebrate the day.

The birthday boy has been spending some quality time with his actor wife Deepika Padukone while under nationwide lockdown for over three months now. Ranveer has updated his Instagram handle quite regularly for his fans and followers with quirky posts about his personal and professional life.

Apart from his friends, the trailblazer Ranveer Singh also received warm and beautiful wishes from his sister-in-law Anisha Padukone. The 29-year-old took to her Instagram stories and posted a funny GIF of Ranveer doing the bhangra as she wrote, "janmadin ki hardik shubhkamnaayein, jijaji" (Best wishes for your birthday, brother-in-law).

On the work front

The actor will be seen next in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial 83 based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of the 'Haryana Hurricane', Kapil Dev, in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed to Christmas 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

The actor will also feature in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2020. Ranveer is also slated to feature in magnum opus Takht along with an ensemble cast of actors Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

Read: Ranveer Singh's Popular Songs From His Films That Can Be Used In Weddings

Read: Ranveer Singh's Movies Over The Years That Were Trendsetters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.