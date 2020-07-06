Ranveer Singh Quiz: Find Out If You Are Ram, Bittoo Sharma, Ricky Bahl Or Murad Ahmed

Ranveer Singh has come a long way in Bollywood, from making his grand debut with the movie Band Baja Baaraat in 2010 to becoming a household name with movies like Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy. The actor developed a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Simbba and Gully Boy among others. The actor has given numerous hits in his career span till now including Gully Boy which was ranked among the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh is celebrating his birthday today, July 6. Take this Ranveer Singh quiz to know which of his movie characters are you.

Ranveer Singh quiz

1. What is your favourite hobby?

Flirting

Writing

Travelling

Dancing

2. Do you have an interest in planning and plotting?

A little maybe

No, not really

Yes, for sure

No, nothing like that

3. Are you interested in politics?

No

A little maybe

No, never

Yes, a lot

4. What kind of a partner are you?

Always loyal

Loyal but cheated once

Trying to be loyal

Loyal but still figuring a way to be together

Also Read| Ranveer Singh's popular songs from his films that can be used in weddings

5. What kind of food do you love the most?

Street food

Anything that my mom makes

Some exciting new cuisines and cocktails

Gujarati food

6. Which dance do you love the most?

The ‘Baraat’ dance

Hip hop

Jazz and salsa

Garba

Also Read| Ranveer Singh's movies over the years that were trendsetters

7. Did you change because of the love of your partner?

Yes, a lot

No, but I want to

Yes, everything is completely changed about me

Maybe

8. What kind of behaviour pattern do you notice in yourself?

Always smiling, no matter what

Struggling but never giving up

Witty and quirky

Intelligent with a good sense of humour

9. What kind of clothes do you love to wear?

Casual

Semi-formal

Formal

Ethnic

Also Read| When Ranbir Kapoor reacted to Ranveer Singh being the original choice for 'Sanju'

10. What is your deepest desire?

Convincing the love of your life to be with you

Being a successful person

Being rich

Chasing the love of your life

If you picked the first option most of the times then you are Bittoo Sharma from Band Baja Baaraat. If you picked the second option most of the times then you are Murad Ahmed from Gully Boy. If you picked the third option most of the times then you are Ricky Bahl from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and if the fourth option was your go-to pick, then you are Ram from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh strikes intense pose to give sneak peek into his 'Monday Mindset'; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.