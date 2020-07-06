Ranveer Singh Quiz: Find Out If You Are Ram, Bittoo Sharma, Ricky Bahl Or Murad Ahmed

Quick links:
Ranveer Singh has come a long way in Bollywood, from making his grand debut with the movie Band Baja Baaraat in 2010 to becoming a household name with movies like Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy. The actor developed a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Simbba and Gully Boy among others. The actor has given numerous hits in his career span till now including Gully Boy which was ranked among the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh is celebrating his birthday today, July 6. Take this Ranveer Singh quiz to know which of his movie characters are you.
1. What is your favourite hobby?
2. Do you have an interest in planning and plotting?
3. Are you interested in politics?
4. What kind of a partner are you?
5. What kind of food do you love the most?
6. Which dance do you love the most?
7. Did you change because of the love of your partner?
8. What kind of behaviour pattern do you notice in yourself?
9. What kind of clothes do you love to wear?
10. What is your deepest desire?
If you picked the first option most of the times then you are Bittoo Sharma from Band Baja Baaraat. If you picked the second option most of the times then you are Murad Ahmed from Gully Boy. If you picked the third option most of the times then you are Ricky Bahl from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and if the fourth option was your go-to pick, then you are Ram from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.
