Anisha Padukone's 'shuddh Desi' Wishes On 'jijaji' Ranveer Singh's Birthday Are Unmissable

It's the trailblazer Ranveer Singh's birthday and fans can't wait for his wife Deepika Padukone's special gesture on social media for him. Meanwhile, Ranveer rang in his 35th birthday on Monday with the sweetest wish from his sister-in-law Anisha Padukone. The 29-year-old took to her Instagram stories and posted a funny GIF of Ranveer doing the bhangra as she wrote, "janmadin ki hardik shubhkamnaayein, jijaji" (Best wishes for your birthday, brother-in-law).

The birthday boy has been spending some quality time with his actor wife Deepika Padukone while under nationwide lockdown for over three months now. Ranveer has updated his Instagram handle quite regularly for his fans and followers with quirky posts about his personal and professional life.

The Bajirao star had made to the headlines for his live video chat session with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri as a part of the latter's 'Eleven on Ten' series through which he has been interacting with renowned personalities from different industries. Ranveer Singh got up close and personal in the candid chat and revealed a lot of trivial and fun things about his life while answering questions posed by the skipper. His revelations about his relationship with his wife Deepika Padukone and the adorable banter between the two had been the highlight of the session.

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

The actor will be seen next in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial '83 based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of the 'Haryana Hurricane', Kapil Dev, in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed to Christmas 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

The actor will also feature in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2020. Ranveer is also slated to feature in director Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht along with an ensemble cast of actors Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

