Ranveer Singh Reveals The Names Of People Who Help Him To Stay Grounded

Ranveer Singh is considered to be one of the most electrifying and fan favourite actors in Bollywood. The Simmba star is loved for his various films and the acting capabilities he possesses. In an interview with a popular entertainment portal, Ranveer revealed the people who keep him grounded despite immense fame and admiration from fans.

In the interview conducted by a popular entertainment portal, Ranveer was asked about several things including his career and films. One of the questions shed light on him being a grounded superstar, despite massive fame. When asked about who keeps him grounded, the actor admitted that Deepika is one of the people who help to keep him grounded. Ranveer Singh’s sister was next on the list as per the actor, for people who help him stay grounded. Ranveer also mentioned his friends Navzar, Karan and Rohan who also play a role in keeping him grounded.

Ranveer Singh mentioned that these people are honest with him, and will call out Ranveer if he is doing a lousy work or behaving badly, the actor said. Ranveer Singh admitted that more than anything else Deepika is a grounding force to him. Ranveer also mentioned that he has been in the industry for 8 years, of which six years he was with Deepika. Ranveer Singh admitted that he has learnt a lot from Deepika as a professional in those years. Ranveer then mentioned his parents, claiming that nothing he does can be wrong in the eyes of his mother; however, his dad does call him out if he is out of line.

Ranveer then mentioned that Aditya Chopra is his mentor and guide. The actor admitted that he has huge respect for him as he has always been there for him. In conclusion, Ranveer added that these are the few people whom he looks up to for consultation whenever he is in a dilemma or needs advice.

