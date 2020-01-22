Ranveer Singh's Movies That Didn't Do Well At The Box-office Despite A Promising Star Cast

Ranveer Singh is the most iconic actor of this generation. Fame to him came early in life and fans believe that his work surely deserves that. However, there have been quite a few movies that did not work well in the box-office. However, Ranveer has said in multiple interviews that he believes those films have helped him grow as an actor.

Here are a few noteworthy movies of Ranveer Singh whose box office collections have ranged from average to flop, as declared by Box Office India.

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was his second film with Anushka Sharma. The movie did not turn out quite as good as his debut motion picture. Its run was declared as 'average' by Box Office India.

Lootera

With Lootera that turned out a flop, Ranveer Singh tried his hand at a different genre of films. The film was loosely based on the novel The Last Leaf. While some appreciated his craft, it did not churn enough numbers at the box office.

Gunday

Gunday was a multi-starer movie and had Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the film as well. It was a commercial masala movie. It turned out to be a semi-hit at the box office.

Kill Dil

Another multi-starrer that he did was Kill Dil, but this one did not work well at the box office. Even with actors like Govinda and Parineeti Chopra, this film did not fare well. It was considered a flop based on its collections.

Dil Dhadakane Do

Dil Dhadakane Do is a great family entertainer that Ranveer was part of. However, critics felt that this film lacked no entertainment value but was a great watch with your family. The movie's run has been termed 'below average' by Box Office India.

Befikre

Ranveer teamed up with Vaani Kapoor for a romantic comedy called Befikre, which fared decently at the box office. This was expected to be a new-age romantic drama. This was also a below-average movie as per Box Office India's data.

