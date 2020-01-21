Ranveer Singh Ordered Food From This Outlet To Stay In Shape For His Character In '83

Ranveer Singh is a phenomenal actor who is popular to go to any extent to get in the skin of the characters played by him. Ranveer Singh transformed drastically for his roles in Padmaavat and Simba, after which he was seen in Gully Boy where he looked entirely different too. For his upcoming movie 83, he worked hard to look similar to Kapil Dev during the 1983 world cup.

As per reports, Ranveer Singh started training for the film in April 2018 and has also spent few days at Kapil Dev’s house to learn his mannerisms. The report further suggests that Ranveer Singh’s training schedule comprised of working out daily and playing cricket in abundance. He was also eating a protein-heavy diet containing eggs and fish oil.

The diet along with most of the meals was specially cooked and reportedly delivered to him by a Mumbai-based personalised food delivery service known as Pod Supply. The food outlet is run by Anmol Singhal and Mohit Savargaonkar. Pod Supply curates specialised diet plans for their clients, based on their fitness goals.

Ranveer Singh recently unveiled the character poster of Dilip Vengsarkar from the movie 83. Known for his fierce batting style, he was nicknamed as Colonel by everyone. The character of Dili Vengsarkar is played by Addinath Kothare.

About movie 83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson production. The plot of 83 is based on the story of the 1983 world cup victory of the Indian cricket team. 83 stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. The movie will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

