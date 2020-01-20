The Debate
Ranveer Singh Shares Balwinder Singh Sandhu's Look In His Upcoming, '83; Pic Inside

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter to share Balwinder Singh Sandhu's look in his film, '83. Read more to know about the popular cricketer, Balwinder Singh Sandhu

ranveer singh

Ranveer Singh has succeeded in creating a wave of excitement amongst the fans by dropping character looks from his upcoming film, '83. The upcoming Ranveer starrer, '83 will revolve around the life of the famous Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev. Today, Singh shared a poster of Punjabi star, Ammy Virk who playing the role of  Balwinder Singh Sandhu who managed to get the tag of ‘swingin sardarji’.Ranveer Singh took to his social media to share the look of Ammy Virk in his upcoming film. After sharing the first look, Singh also shared some pictures of Ammy getting trained for his character in the film. Read more to know about the popular cricketer, Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

ranveer

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Reveals 'Dil Da Raja' Ammy Virk's Look As Balwinder Singh Sandhu In '83

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Have "deep Pockets"; Here's Their Combined NET WORTH

Balwinder Singh Sandhu in 1983

Balwinder Singh Sandhu is one of the players of from the 1983’s World Cup-winning squad. During the tournament, Balwinder Singh Sandhu was a crucial member of the team because he could spin the ball and leave the batsmen surprised. Read more about Ammy Virk in Ranveer Singh’s new film, '83. 

Also Read | Not Bumrah, Not Kuldeep, Sanjay Manjrekar Picks THIS Bowler As The Best This Home Season

Also Read | 'Hungama's' Priyadarshan: Impossible To Survive In B-town Without Focus On Entertainment

Anny Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu in '83

Ammy also shared on his social media that Dil Da Raja, Amrinder portrays the role of the coach, ‘SANDHU SIR’ because of whom they all have become better cricketers. Ranveer Singh has shared a number of pictures which introduce other members of the 1983 squad that won the world cup. Here are some other first looks shared by Ranveer Singh. 

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Says BJP Will "rule All States" As JP Nadda Becomes New Party President

 

 

 

