When Ranveer Singh Spoke About Essaying The Role Of 'bisexual Man' Alauddin Khilji

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has played several kinds of roles over the years. However, one of his most hard-hitting roles was that of Sultan Alauddin Khilji from the film Padmaavat. Ranveer Singh, in an interview with a news publication, had told that Khilji was one of his most challenging roles.

Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat

Sultan Alauddin Khilji is known to be bisexual. In the interview, Ranveer Singh was asked about playing the role of a bisexual villain. He was asked to talk about the social stigma that follows with playing a role like Khilji.

Ranveer Singh stated that playing a homosexual character added an additional layer to the character. He said that he found the element to be ''interesting''. When asked what he felt about playing the role of a bisexual man, he reportedly added that he was ''very much okay with it''. Ranveer Singh confessed that he agrees that in the mainstream space an image of an actor is a very important part. However, he added that he gave it very little thought.

The actor went on to say that he understood that it was risky to play the character. He candidly stated that playing a part of an evil bisexual man in a film as huge as Padmaavat was a great risk and that it could have gone south. However, he decided to go ahead with the film and he reportedly said that he was very happy with his decision. Ranveer added that he believes that playing the role of Khilji has been a part of a process for him, which had led him to evolve as an actor. He also said he believes that playing the role of Khilji has taught him a lot about himself.

He also complimented his Padmaavat co-star Jim Sarbh who played the role of Malik Kafur. He stated that it was great to act opposite Jim and that he is a ''phenomenal talent''. Ranveer Singh had added that Jim Sarbh was very collaborative and open to new ideas.

Padmaavat is set in the medieval Rajasthan where a beautiful princess is married off to a noble King. When an ambitious Sultan hears about the beauty of the Queen of Mewad, he becomes obsessed with her beauty. The movie is directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor.

