Ranveer Singh’s 'Padmaavat' And Other Films Set In The Mughal Era; See List Here

Ranveer Singh has established himself as one of the biggest actors in the industry today. Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat is considered by critics and fans to be one of his best movies. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie was based on the historical character of Rani Padmavati who was the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh.

The film received several praises for its portrayal of the Mughal emperor, Sultan Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh. Bollywood has an archive of iconic films that are set in the Mughal era. Take a look at such films in Bollywood set against the Mughal backdrop:

Films set in the Mughal period

1. Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Mughal-e-Azam is considered to be one of the finest Hindi films ever made. The film was directed by K Asif. Mughal-e-Azam starred legendary actors like Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Durga Khote in lead roles. The film told the story of the Mughal Prince Salim who fell in love with a court dancer, Anarkali, and the war that follows when his father does not approve of the relationship. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

2. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Jodhaa Akbar starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role. The historical drama was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film traces the story of the Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar and his wife Jodhaa Bai. Jodhaa Akbar showcases how the two fall in love with each other. The film was well-received by both the audience and the critics. The film further won two National Film Awards too for Best Costume Design and Best Choreography.

3. Anarkali (1953)

Anarkali starred Bina Ra, Pradeep Kumar, Kuldip Kaur, and Sulochana in lead roles. The film was directed by Nandlal Jaswantlal. The film was based on the love story between the Mughal emperor Jahangir and his love for his court dancer, Anarkali. The film was one of the biggest hits of the year and is considered to be a cult classic even today. The song, Aa Jaan-e-Wafaa, is loved by fans even today.

4. Mirza Ghalib (1954)

Mirza Ghalib was directed by Sohrab Modi and starred Suraiya, Bharat Bhushan, Ulhas, Durga Khote and Nigar in lead roles. The film was based on the life of the great poet, Mirza Ghalib. The movie was lauded upon its release by not just the film industry but people from all over the country. The film won several prestigious awards including the President’s Gold Medal for All India Best Feature Film.

