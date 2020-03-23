Ranveer Singh Polishes Off 'Simmba' Nutella Jar, Fans Have One Question For Him

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been on self-isolation as a precautionary measure to avoid exposure to the deadly coronavirus. The duo has been actively posting on what they are doing these days to keep themselves busy. Recently, Ranveer Singh’s love for Nutella was seen by his fans, however, DeepVeer are curios to know something else too. Have a look.

Ranveer Singh recently posted a selfie of him where he is seen emptying a Simmba Nutella jar and striking a pose with his tongue out. The actor has been posting several images of the Nutella jars and how much he loves to have it. In the picture, he is seen wearing a black graphic tee. However, it seems that his fans have a different concern rather than him emptying the Nutella jars.

There are fans who have been commenting on his picture and asking the couple when they are planning to have kids. One of the fans asked Ranveer, "App Or Deepika Bacha Kab Karege??? (When will you and Deepika have a kid?)". Though neither Ranveer Singh nor Deepika Padukone addressed their fans and replied to the comment, it would be fun to know what quirky reply they would have for this.

Ranveer Singh along with wife Deepika Padukone has been quite active on social media sharing how their self-quarantine looks like. In the recent past, Ranveer Singh entertained his fans with a devilish image explaining his mood and look about how he would look post quarantine. The actor also shared an image from his childhood explaining self-isolation.

