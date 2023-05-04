Ranveer Singh Poses With Idris Elba, Peter Schmeichel At Premier League Hall Of Fame

Ranveer Singh has been making headlines lately for his love for football and his association with the English Premier League (EPL). The actor was recently in London to attend the 2023 Premier League Hall of Fame. There he rubbed shoulders with great footballer such as Peter Schmeichel, Rio Ferdinand, Arsene Wenger, and Peter Cech.

Ranveer shared a picture on Instagram, captioning it "Legends of Football". Showcasing his excitement at meeting these stalwarts of the game. He also bumped into fellow 'gooner' and Hollywood actor Idris Elba at the Hall of Fame in London and wrote, "nice to meet my fellow Gooner" in his post.

Prior to this, Ranveer attended the North London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium as an ambassador for the English Premier League in India. The Bollywood star was seen cheering on the players and even met football legends such as Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink pitchside. Ranveer also shared his love for the game through his social media, sharing pictures and videos from his experience at the stadium. He wrote, "The Glorious Emirates Stadium! Home of the Gunners! @plforindia @premierleague #ARSCHE" on one of his Instagram stories.

The actor has been a passionate ambassador for the Premier League in India. He express his love for football and hoping to develop and grow the fan base of the sport in his home country. He has visited the UK on multiple occasions to promote the EPL to Indian football fans.

Ranveer Singh's work

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Cirkus, which did not perform well at the box office. He is now gearing up for his next release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is directed by Karan Johar and stars Alia Bhatt opposite him. The film marks their first on-screen collaboration since the smash-hit Gully Boy. In addition to Ranveer and Alia, the movie also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 28, 2023.