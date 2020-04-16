Ranveer Singh's Most Romantic Moments On-screen That Had Fans Swooning

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. While he has acted in movies of different genres, his romantic films have a different fanbase. Ranveer has performed several romantic scenes in his movies like Bajirao Mastani, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl and others. Here is a list of Ranveer Singh's most romantic moments on-screen.

Anushka Sharma

Maneesh Sharma directed film Band Baaja Baaraat is based on a girl who wants to start her own business and a boy who wants to join her as a business partner. During the process of making money, they find a friendship between them and soon they fall in love. Ranveer and Anushka had shared a few cute and romantic moments on-screen in the movie, one of the biggest being the climax in the film where Bittoo confesses his love for Shruti.

Priyanka Chopra

The movie Bajirao Mastani was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that features renowned actors like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. The film was based on the Marathi novel Raau by Nagnath S. Inamdar. While there are several scenes showing sizzling chemistry between Ranveer and Deepika in the film, there are a few scenes Ranveer shares with Priyanka Chopra as well, where a light and fun chemistry is seen between the on-screen husband and wife.

Sonakshi Sinha

Vikramaditya Motwane directed the movie Lootera, an adaptation of O. Henry's short story "The Last Leaf". According to IMDB, the film's premise was set in the present time, and not in the 1950s. But during the story's developing stages, Motwane realized that the film would not leave the kind of impact on his audience in the modern setting as he intended. The film turned into a period of romance, with the two lead actors even sharing a kissing scene in the film. Meanwhile, Sawaar Loon was one song that showed the beautiful chemistry between the two on-screen leads.

Deepika Padukone

Loosely based on Shakespeare's play on star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet, Ram Leela was a film where the audience was convinced by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone that they were indeed in love, with the audience's hearts breaking every time there was a painful scene, and fluttering when they had a light moment. Every song in the film is proof of their sizzling chemistry. What started with a playful interaction between the leads in Lahoo Muh Lag Gaya, ended up with some dramatic emotions being expressed on screen in Ang Laga De. The film is a sheer delight with the now real-life husband-wife duo making audiences swoon with their acting.

