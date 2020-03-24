Ranveer Singh Praises Fan Who Danced To His Song Malhari, Exclaims 'we'll Rage It!'

Ranveer Singh recently praised an electrifying performance by Akash Gokarn. The actor praised the performance on Twitter and was fairly impressed with the performance. Akash, who danced to a song from Ranveer Singh’s 2015 hit film Bajirao Mastani, was at the receiving end of many praises that came his way on Twitter.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Calls Father-in-law Prakash Padukone A 'legend', Anil Kapoor Proud

Ranveer Singh praises a fan who danced to his song Malhari

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's "pakora Nose" Is Deepika's "snack" & Fans Love This Flirty Banter. See Pic

Akash has his left arm amputated; however, he did not let this slow him down and delivered a power-packed performance. Akash danced to Malhari, one of the most popular songs from Bajirao Mastani. While sharing it on Twitter, Akash wrote a beautiful caption. He also thanked a few people for his performance. Towards the end, Akash wrote that he enjoyed learning the dance which was done by his favourite actor Ranveer Singh. He further added that for him, Ranveer is an iconic figure. He also added that he wishes and prays that someday he will get the opportunity to perform with Ranveer.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Favourite Movie Role Of Wifey Deepika Padukone Has A Rohit Shetty Twist

My dance performance on malhari.. Thankful always to Drzya for this opportunity. ... Always like to learn from the dance performance done by my favorite and iconic actor Ranveer singh sir. It's my wish and prayer to perform with him in my life. pic.twitter.com/Vh8jSZOHSh — Akash A Gokarn (@OneArmJalwa) March 19, 2020

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Polishes Off 'Simmba' Nutella Jar, Fans Have One Question For Him

Ranveer Singh, who is an active social media user, noticed this and was quick to respond to the performer. Ranveer Singh in his tweet wrote back to Akash, and praised him and even called his dance "Superb". Ranveer then added that he himself wishes to meet Akash someday. Ranveer Singh in closing added “We will Rage it” hinting that their performance will be quite thrilling.

Superb, bro! I hope to meet you someday- we’ll rage it ! 👍🏽❤🙏🏽🧿 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 19, 2020

On the work front, Ranveer is soon to appear in Kabir Khan’s ’83 opposite Deepika Padukone. The film was set to release on April 10; however, following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the release has been delayed. The actor is also working on another film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey. Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi starrer film, Takht.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.