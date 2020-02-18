The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ranveer Singh's Quirkiest Sunglasses That You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh is known for his extremely eccentric fashion style. Read on to know more about the actor's quirkiest sunglasses.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is known to sport quirky and eccentric looks quite often. The Ramleela actor has been sporting various such eccentric outfits that have set some major fashion goals for his fans. Apart from the eccentric outfits, he is also seen sporting some quirky sunglasses. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Most Daring And Quirkiest Airport Look Is Here; See Pics

ALSO READ | Here Are Five Of Ranveer Singh's Best Bearded Looks

Ranveer Singh's sports quirky sunglasses 

Recently, Ranveer Singh recently won an award in the Best Actor category. The actor sported some quirky sunglasses. He can be seen wearing a black suit that is embellished on the sleeves. He paired the outfit with upside-down triangle-shaped sunglasses.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

On the occasion of Republic Day, Ranveer Singh posted a picture of him standing on the ground. He sported a huge black semi-transparent sunglasses. He paired it with blue and white pant-suit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Here, the Gully Boy actor opted for an outfit that was inspired by the '80s and '90s. He opted for a fancy shirt with polka dots and striped pants. He paired it with hexagon-shaped sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

This is yet another unique look of Ranveer Singh. He opted for black framed transparent sunglasses and paired it with a black and white suit and a traditional mustache. The suit he opted for was large and was styled in a sweater format.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Here are other looks of Ranveer Singh in outfits that are inspired by the '80s and '90s. He can be seen sporting a lot of polka dots and intricate designs. He paired it with yellow-coloured transparent sunglasses. In another picture, he can be seen donning a conservative black look in big round glasses with thick black frames. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

ALSO READ |  After Mischievous Pic, Another Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh 'Ram-Leela' Moment Surfaces

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Owns 'Apna Time Aayega' Rap In Ranveer Singh's Instagram Video; WATCH

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JDU'S AJAY ALOK SLAMS PRASHANT
MHA SOURCES ON DEBBIE ABRAHAMS
SANDERS CITES INDIA IN A LIST
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
CHROME NO INTERNET DINOSAUR GAME
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST