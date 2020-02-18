Ranveer Singh's Quirkiest Sunglasses That You Must Check Out

Ranveer Singh is known to sport quirky and eccentric looks quite often. The Ramleela actor has been sporting various such eccentric outfits that have set some major fashion goals for his fans. Apart from the eccentric outfits, he is also seen sporting some quirky sunglasses. Read on to know more details:

Ranveer Singh's sports quirky sunglasses

Recently, Ranveer Singh recently won an award in the Best Actor category. The actor sported some quirky sunglasses. He can be seen wearing a black suit that is embellished on the sleeves. He paired the outfit with upside-down triangle-shaped sunglasses.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Ranveer Singh posted a picture of him standing on the ground. He sported a huge black semi-transparent sunglasses. He paired it with blue and white pant-suit.

Here, the Gully Boy actor opted for an outfit that was inspired by the '80s and '90s. He opted for a fancy shirt with polka dots and striped pants. He paired it with hexagon-shaped sunglasses.

This is yet another unique look of Ranveer Singh. He opted for black framed transparent sunglasses and paired it with a black and white suit and a traditional mustache. The suit he opted for was large and was styled in a sweater format.

Here are other looks of Ranveer Singh in outfits that are inspired by the '80s and '90s. He can be seen sporting a lot of polka dots and intricate designs. He paired it with yellow-coloured transparent sunglasses. In another picture, he can be seen donning a conservative black look in big round glasses with thick black frames.

