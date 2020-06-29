Ranveer Singh Strikes Intense Pose To Give Sneak Peek Into His 'Monday Mindset'; See Pic

Recently, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to his social media handle and gave a sneak peek into his 'Monday mindset'. In the photo, Ranveer Singh is seen striking a serious pose while the picture is in monochrome format. Instagramming the photo, he penned a hashtag "#mondaymindset" with an emoticon of a flexed bicep. The image bagged more than 65k likes within a few minutes and still counting.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh's "Monday mindset" below:

Ranveer Singh's photos

Well, this is not the first time when the Bajirao Mastani actor has blown the Monday blues of his fans. He has often shared adorable and stunning pictures, which have given a sneak peek to his fans into his Monday. A few weeks back, his wife and actor Deepika Padukone also joined the frame for Ranveer Singh's Monday motivation post. In the selfie, Ranveer was sporting a red coloured t-shirt and was looking into the camera while sharing a hug with Deepika, who was posing with an all-smiling face. Calling Deepika his Monday motivation, Ranveer wrote a caption that read “Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies.”

Ranveer Singh's movies

Talking about the professional front, the 34-year-old actor was last seen in the Zoya Akhtar directorial, Gully Boy, which also featured Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. The actor has numerous projects lined up in his kitty, including YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will also join the star cast of Dharma Production's period-drama Takht, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, among many others.

Meanwhile, he will also be seen portraying the legendary Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev, in Kabir Khan's '83. The sports-biopic will narrate the struggle of Kapil Dev and the Indian cricket team to win the World cup 1983. Deepika Padukone will also play an extended cameo in the film. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. But, due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, the makers pushed the release date indefinitely.

Apart from these projects, the Befikre actor is all set to reunite with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty for a special guest appearance. In Rohit Shetty's upcoming venture - Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh along with Ajay Devgn will be seen playing significant parts. The trio will be seen in a combat avatar in the climax sequence.

