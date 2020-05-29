Ranveer Singh's 'Ram Leela' And Other International Movies Made On 'Romeo And Juliet'

Shakespeare's works are read and appreciated across the world. Most of his dramatic works like Hamlet, Othello, and Rome and Juliet have been adapted into over a hundred plays and movies. One of Shakespeare's most-loved plays is Romeo and Juliet which has been adapted into films time and again. From Bollywood's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela to Italy's Rome e Giulietta, here's a list of movies you should watch if you love Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Movies made from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet

Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram Leela (India)

Starring actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram Leela is an Indian adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The film follows the love story of a crossed stared couple who falls in love but cannot be together since their families have been rivals since ages.

Private Romeo (USA)

Private Romeo is a modern take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The Hollywood film stars Seth Numrich, Matt Doyle and Hale Appleman in the lead roles. The film follows eight male cadets left behind in an isolated military high school. The plot gets interesting when the romantic drama starts to seep in.



Chicken Rice War (Singapore)

Chicken Rice War is a Singaporean romantic comedy film that released in 2000. The film starred actors Pierre Png, May Yee Lum and Catherine Sng. The film is about rival chicken rice hawkers who have been in competition for years, and the old feud stands in between their children who fall for each other.

Guca! (Serbia)

Released in 2006, Guca! is another Serbian film you could watch for an interesting adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The comedy film is about a young trumpet player and his struggles to win the heart of his lady love, through her maestro trumpet playing father. Guca! Stars Marko Markovic, Mladen Nelevic, and Aleksandra Manasijevic.

Romeo e Giulietta (Italy)

Romeo e Giulietta is an Italian musical film adapted from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The film stars Daniele Carta Mantiglia as Romeo and Maria Francesca Bartolomucci as Juliet. The film is similar to Shakespeare’s original drama and follows the lives of two teenagers who are passionately in love, but since their families oppose, they meet a tragic fate.

