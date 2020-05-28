Times When Amruta Khanvilkar Commented On Ranveer Singh's Photos

Amruta Khanvilkar works in Hindi as well as Marathi cinema. However, her performance in Marathi films is more widely acclaimed. The actor is known for her participation in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Some of the highly notable performances of Amruta Khanvilkar came in movies like Katyar Kaljat Ghusli, Natarang, Saade Maade Teen, Fakta Ladh Mhana, Shaala, and several others. Amruta Khanvilkar even made an appearance in the popular dance reality show titled Nach Baliye.

Apart from her work in films, the actor is an avid social media user and has a massive fan following. She loves to share some stunning pictures on Instagram. The Marathi film actor also loves commenting on Ranveer Singh's photos. Check out the times when Amruta has commented on Ranveer Singh's photos.

Times Amruta commented on Ranveer Singh's photos

Ranveer Singh is one of the highly celebrated actors in Bollywood. He is not only loved by his fans but also by some of the prominent fellow actors from the film industry. Ranveer Singh shared a post of himself alongside a beach. He can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and a black hairband in the picture. However, Amruta Khanvilkar's comment grabbed massive attention. She commented by sharing some heart-eyes emojis, '😍😍😍''

While Ranveer Singh is considered to be one of the highly successful actors in the film industry by most of the people, Amruta Khanvilkar loves to comment on the actor's posts shared on his Instagram. The Gully Boy actor shared a black and white photo of him thinking deeply. Amruta expressed her affection for the actor by commenting, ''Intense''. Check out the post shared Ranveer Singh.

Apart from being considered as one of the leading actors in Marathi cinema, she has also made appearances in Hindi films. Her performance in Phoonk and Himmatwala is widely praised. She along with her husband Himmanshoo A. Malhotra bagged prizes for their performance in the seventh season of Nach Baliye. Fans found it to be quite adorable for Amruta Khanvilkar to showcase her love for fellow actor Ranveer Singh. The Padmaavat actor shared a selfie of himself sporting a blue cap, white t-shirt, and a pair of transparent sunglasses and accompanied the post with a caption, ''Hi! Long time!'', to which Amruta Khanvilkar commented with some adorable words on the post, ''Hi Cutie''.

