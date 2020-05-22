Ranveer Singh Surprises Fans With An Impromptu Q&A, Opens Up About All His Favourites

Like many other celebs, Ranveer Singh is keeping in touch with his fans via social media. Recently, Ranveer Singh even had a fun little Q&A session on Instagram. The actor told his fans to ask him any question they wanted. Ranveer Singh then creatively revealed the answers to his fans’ questions on his Instagram story. Soon, Ranveer Singh opened up about all his favourite things, including his favourite movies, TV shows, and favourite Disney film.

Ranveer Singh’s favourite Disney movie

[Ranveer Singh Instagram]

Ranveer Singh first revealed his favourite Disney movie. Responding to the question, the actor posted a picture of Disney Pixar’s Inside Out. Inside Out is often considered to be one of the best Pixar films ever made, so fans were not surprised to learn that it was Ranveer Singh’s favourite Disney film.

Ranveer Singh’s favourite theatre play

[Ranveer Singh Instagram]

Besides films and TV shows, Ranveer Singh is also passionate about theatre plays. During the Q&A session, some fans asked him about his favourite plays. Ranveer Singh responded to them by sharing the posters of Hamilton and The Book of Mormon.

Ranveer Singh’s favourite artist and song

[Ranveer Singh Instagram]

Ranveer Singh also revealed his all-time favourite song during the Q&A session. Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer Singh posted a photo of the beloved band Prodigy. He also shared that his favourite song was Prodigy’s Firestarter.

Ranveer Singh’s favourite series

[Ranveer Singh Instagram]

Next, Ranveer Singh revealed his favourite TV/Digital series. He named four shows, Tiger King, Succession, The Crown, and The Last Dance. However, he then added that these series were just a few of his favourites, implying that he had a large personal list of favourite TV/web series.

Ranveer Singh’s favourite Marvel/DC movie

[Ranveer Singh Instagram]

Just like everyone else, Ranveer Singh has his own favourite Marvel/DC comic book movie. Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer Singh revealed that his favourite comic book/superhero movie was DC’s Joker. Joker was undeniably one of the best movies of 2019 and its lead actor, Joaquin Phoenix, even won an Oscar for his stellar performance.

Ranveer Singh’s favourite Stand-up comedian

[Ranveer Singh Instagram]

Further, Ranveer Singh revealed who his favourite Stand-up comedian was. Responding to the question, the actor posted a photo of Dave Chappelle. Dave Chappelle is a renowned Stand-up comedian, most known for hosting Saturday Night Live.

Ranveer Singh's favourite Sci-fi movie

[Ranveer Singh Instagram]

Finally, Ranveer Singh revealed his all-time favourite Sci-fi movie. Replying to his fans, Ranveer disclosed that 2001: A Space Odyssey was his favourite sci-fi film. Moreover, he also revealed that he was rather partial to the director of the film, Stanley Kubrick.

[Promo Image from Ranveer Singh Instagram]

