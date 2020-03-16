Ranveer Singh Gives His Black Suite A Quirky Look; See Pictures

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Having done a fabulous job at playing characters like Alaudin Khilji, Simmba, Murad and many more, Ranveer has successfully created a place for himself in the heart of the audiences. Today, apart from his great performances and energised personality, Ranveer Singh is always making headlines for his out of the box fashion statements. Ranveer Singh never fails to amaze the fans with his quirky outfits. Ranveer was recently seen giving a funky touch to his dapper look. Read ahead to know more-

Ranveer Singh is seen giving a funky touch to his look

Ranveer Singh’s latest Instagram posts proved that the actor can pull any outfit. The actor is seen wearing a black tuxedo with funky colourful print over a black shirt teamed with black pants. He has also worn a black bow-tie and black wound sunglasses. Ranveer Singh set the internet on fire with these pictures.

On the work front

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama, '83'. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's iconic world cup win in the year 1983. It also stars Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Hardy Sandhu, Amy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin and more. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. The film was going to hit the theatres in April 2020, but has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

