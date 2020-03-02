Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar Lashes Out At Reporter Who Questioned Ranveer

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been getting a lot of attention since the makers have been on the top of their game for the promotional activities. The makers recently had planned a Sooryavanshi trailer launch that managed to attract a number of reporters from various news publishing houses. The event had an interactive session where the reporters could ask questions to the stars regarding the film. Similarly, a reporter asked Ranveer Singh whether “he is the most kamina in the film Industry?”. Read more to know about what happened at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch.

Akshay Kumar loses cool at reporter's out of context questions for Ranveer Singh:

When a reporter asked Ranveer Singh if he was the film industry’s “most Kamina” star, Akshay Kumar tried to cover up for Ranveer. He got extremely furious over the question and felt that it was completely out of context. Akshay Kumar reprimanded the reporter and told her that what she asked was very wrong. He cleared the air by revealing that its the dialogue in the film and has nothing to do in real life. Akshay Kumar then asked the reporters to refrain from asking such questions. Seeing this, the Gunday star said, "My Akki, always comes to my rescue."

More about Sooryavanshi cast and crew

Sooryavanshi is going to be another cop drama addition to Rohit Shetty’s directorial list that stars Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. It is the third part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe trilogy that began with Singham. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 27th, 2020. So, fans will have to hold on for a couple of months to get a hint about Singham 3. The movie will star Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.

