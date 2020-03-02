Aa Rahi Hai Police: Akshay, Ranveer & Ajay's Grand Entry At 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Launch

The latest film in Rohit Shetty's Police Cinematic Universe, Sooryavanshi, is all set to release on March 27, 2020. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's police universe, after the two Singham films and Simba. The film will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role, as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi.

On March 2, the cast and crew of Sooryavanshi had a massive celebration at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai. The entire cast of the film, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh graced the prestigious event. Check out the photos from the trailer launch event of Sooryavanshi.

When Akshay Kumar and rest of the cast arrived at venue in style

Rohit Shetty was one of the first people to arrive at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event. He is not only the director of Sooryavanshi but also the man behind the 'police cinematic universe'. He wore a T-shirt with the words, "Aa Rahi Hai Police (The police is coming)," written upon it.

Later, Katrina Kaif arrived at the event in a gorgeous orange gown. Katrina Kaif plays the role of the female lead in the film. Sooryavanshi is also the first movie to star Katrina Kaif alongside Akshay Kumar after nearly a decade.

Ajay Devgn also arrived at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch wearing the trademark "Aa Rahi Hai Police" T-shirt. Ajay Devgn was the first lead actor to star in Rohit Shetty's police universe, He played the role of the iconic Inspector Bajirao Singham. He will retain his role as Singham in the upcoming film.

Ranveer Singh arrived at the event in his usual energetic demeanour. Ranveer played the character of Inspector Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao in the acclaimed film, Simmba. He too will retain his role as Simmba in Sooryavanshi.

Here is a photo of the main cast alongside the director, Rohit Shetty, at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch. Akshay Kumar also arrived at the event in the same T-shirt as Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn.

