Ranveer Singh Sends Birthday Wishes To Rapper SlowCheeta, Says "Launda Bhayankar Hai"

Ranveer Singh, along with his record label InkInc, is celebrating the birthday of Chaitanya Sharma also known as SlowCheeta. The rapper, who created a huge impact with his songs, has been getting tremendous recognition. SlowCheeta made his film appearance in a rap battle sequence in Gully Boy. The rapper came on-screen during the first battle of Murad played by Ranveer Singh. Thus sharing his picture on the feed, Ranveer Singh wrote a heartfelt message for the rapper and praised him for his work in the rap scene. Chaitanya Sharma also happened to reply to Ranveer Singh’s wish and was fairly surprised by the wish and thanked the actor.

Ranveer Singh sends birthday wishes to rapper SlowCheeta

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and wished Chaitanya Sharma by calling him a “Bhayankar” person thus talking about his fearless and raw style of rapping. He also called him his little brother and send him his love and wishes. After a couple of minutes, Chaitanya Sharma too noticed that he had been wished by Ranveer Singh and commented back to the actor saying that he made his day, month and year.

Chaitanya seemed very happy in the comments section as he said that he feels privileged to know and have Ranveer Singh as a brother. He also called the actor a special one and thanked him for his wishes. Several fans of Ranveer Singh also wished Chaitanya Sharma on his birthday and showed their support for the rapper.

The record label InkInc also celebrates the birthday of one of their esteemed rappers. The music company along with Chaitanya Sharma dropped a few new rap songs. This came as a surprise for fans who were eagerly waiting for his next song. The songs have been shared by Ranveer Singh and several other members of the InkInc clan.

The news of SlowCheeta’s new songs went viral and several people began to stream them as well. The record label shared many such stories of fans who were enjoying SlowCheeta’s songs. His song “Wannabe Rapper” too has begun to get immense fame as the music video was revealed by Ranveer Singh in his Instagram stories.

