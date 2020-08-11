Did You Know Ranveer Singh Earns Rs 84 Crores Just From Ad Endorsements?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made his acting debut in 2010’s Band Baaja Baarat alongside Anushka Sharma. Known for his impeccable fashion choices, he has also emerged out as a massive style sensation of the country. From endorsing clothing brands to mobile devices, he has done it all. Filmfare revealed some interesting details about Ranveer Singh’s ad endorsements deals. Continue reading to know how much does the actor earns from ad endorsements.

How much does Ranveer Singh earn from endorsements?

In his decade long stellar career, Ranveer has endorsed deodorant brand, toothpaste brand and many more. According to the report, the Padmaavat actor’s endorsement deals are apparently worth a whopping Rs. 84 crores. The report also suggests that his endorsement income is very close to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who is reportedly considered as the ‘baap of endorsements’.

Ranveer Singh’s Net Worth

The Gully Boy star’s current net worth is reportedly a whopping 136 crores with an annual income of Rs. 32 crores. According to several online portals, the actor owns an expensive Franch Muller Vanguard wristwatch which reportedly costs around Rs. 4.8 lakh. Along with it he also has a Valentino Kangaroo leather belt bag which is reportedly worth Rs. 1.5 lakh.

When it comes to automobiles, the actor has an enviable car collection. He owns an Aston Martin Rapide and a Lamborgini Urus. Other than this, his luxurious car collection reportedly includes Mercedes Benz GLS, Mercedes Benz E Class and Jaguar XJL.

What is next in store for Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, he will next feature in the most anticipated Kabir Khan directed '83. The plot of the movie essays the victory of Indian Cricket team in World Cup 1983. The movie was scheduled to release in April 2020, however, the date has been postponed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie will now premiere during Christmas 2020. Along with this, he will also star in multi-starrer Takht alongside Vicky Kaushal. The plot of this period film will showcase the enmity between Aurangzeb and his elder brother caused for the succession of the Throne.

